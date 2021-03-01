Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altice USA (ATUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) recently:

2/12/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00.

1/19/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATUS opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 120.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 330,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 180,152 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 41.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 190.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 93,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

