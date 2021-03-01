Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TMX Group (X)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TMX Group (TSE: X) recently:

2/19/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$144.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – TMX Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$141.00.

2/10/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00.

2/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$151.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$148.00.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$121.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74. TMX Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.58%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

