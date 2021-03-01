Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for trivago (TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – trivago had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/12/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.40. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

2/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2.30 to $2.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

1/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.