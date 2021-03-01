Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for trivago (TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/19/2021 – trivago had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/12/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.40. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 2/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2.30 to $2.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – trivago was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “
- 1/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRVG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.
