Analyzing Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) & TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TUI pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TUI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and TUI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.66 $345.41 million $0.26 45.92 TUI $8.90 billion 0.39 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.98

Davide Campari-Milano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Davide Campari-Milano and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00 TUI 8 1 0 0 1.11

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59%

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats TUI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

