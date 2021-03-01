Analyzing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.33 million N/A N/A ImmunoGen $82.27 million 20.99 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -12.67

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.94% -12.96% ImmunoGen -77.65% N/A -26.98%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57

ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given ImmunoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

