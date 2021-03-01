ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 1,534,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,983,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.58 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,747. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

