Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $21.62.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
