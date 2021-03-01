Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

