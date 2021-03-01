Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

