Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 163,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

