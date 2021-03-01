Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Purchases $87,000.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,132. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. 176,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.