Antiample (XAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $803,319.69

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Antiample token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $803,319.69 and $916.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00508815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00073353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00077854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00462101 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars.

