AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $15.11 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. AntiMatter has a market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00513906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00073606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

