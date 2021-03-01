Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,865. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

