Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Apache by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apache by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

