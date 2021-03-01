Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares $2.52 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.5166 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

