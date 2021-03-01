Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares $2.52 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.5166 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.