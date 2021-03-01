Aperio Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of WNS worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in WNS by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 107,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of WNS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 375,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after acquiring an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of WNS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.