Aperio Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,076 shares of company stock worth $13,743,645. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.