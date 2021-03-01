Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

