Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Colfax worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $224,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

CFX opened at $44.35 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

