Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,610 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.54 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

