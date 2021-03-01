Aperio Group LLC Sells 24,058 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

HFC opened at $37.88 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

