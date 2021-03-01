Aperio Group LLC Sells 78,092 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,092 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $712,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $88,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCU. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

