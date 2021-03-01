API3 (API3) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.45 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 46.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. API3 has a total market cap of $70.88 million and approximately $31.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for $5.12 or 0.00010577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00509631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.00451479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

