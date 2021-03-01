APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0649 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $528,121.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.