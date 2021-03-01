Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Up 5.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 167,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 202,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

