Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $7.21. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 41,683 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

