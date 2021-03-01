Apollo Endosurgery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,664% compared to the average daily volume of 36 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 612,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 28,388 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 351,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

