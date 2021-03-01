AppCoins (APPC) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $213,743.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,446,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,446,816 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

