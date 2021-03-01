Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.74. 74,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

