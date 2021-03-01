Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $89.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

