Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $472,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.