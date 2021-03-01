Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 15.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares rose 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 159,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 86,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

