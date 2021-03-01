Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

