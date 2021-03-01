Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

APTV stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

