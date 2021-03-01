Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) rose 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,266,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 992,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

