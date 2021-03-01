ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $62.73. Approximately 269,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 207,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

