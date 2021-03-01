Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $11.77 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $7.95 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.93 or 0.00779837 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042969 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

