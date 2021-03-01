Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.45 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 138.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,912,134 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

