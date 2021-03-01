Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Director Frederick A. Henderson Acquires 4,400 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arconic stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,683. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.