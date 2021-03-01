Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Buys $68,550.00 in Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARNC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.99. 1,086,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 58.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

