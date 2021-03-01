Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.53. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 941,344 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

