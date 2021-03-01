ArdCoin (ARDX) Hits Market Cap of $33.11 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $162,315.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

