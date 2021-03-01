Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6.5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 647,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 721,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
