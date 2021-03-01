Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 6.5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 647,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 721,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

