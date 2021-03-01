Ardor Price Down 3.7% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $172.29 million and $23.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00281054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.06 or 0.02184518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

