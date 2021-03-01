Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.55

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 716670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 83,630 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $3,820,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,028,404 shares of company stock worth $49,861,688 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.