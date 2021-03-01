Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Argo Group International worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

