Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $86,439.74

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $86,439.74 and $34.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00506229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00076761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00450147 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,617,166 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

