Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.68% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of AHH opened at $12.91 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

