Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.82 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AT1 shares. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.01 ($7.08) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.28. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.78 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

