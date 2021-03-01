ARP Americas LP Takes $67.47 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,835,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,468,000. HMS comprises about 5.9% of ARP Americas LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARP Americas LP owned 2.07% of HMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in HMS by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in HMS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.